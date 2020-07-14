Courier Obituaries 7-15-20

DIANE MARIE ARMSTRONG

SIX MILE — Diane Marie Armstrong passed on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her 59th year.

Mrs. Armstrong was the daughter of the late Samuel Merashoff and Frances Verceo Merashoff. Born in Bentleyville, Pa., she was the loving wife to husband Myrl Ray Armstrong and mother to Becky Armstrong from Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition, she is survived by her grandchild, Brian Emmanuel Vega, and many loving nieces and nephews. Diane is also survived by sisters, Frances Moses of Reno, Nev., Patty Szczyt (Thomas) of Cleveland, Ohio, Janet Benak of Cleveland, Ohio, and Paula Rock (Donald) of Glasgow, W. Va.; and brother, Samuel Merashoff of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Armstrong was predeceased by a son, Rondell Ray Armstrong, and a grandchild, Luis Emmanuel Vega Jr..

Diane will always be known by her caring nature toward others. When you saw her in her workplace, she would always ask how your family was doing and what they were up to. She loved her family and had many, many friends. Diane loved hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. She didn’t know how to sit down. She was always doing.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, July 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home, with a chapel service on Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m.

Family is accepting flowers.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Armstrong family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Armstrong family, our community and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.

MARGARET HALL MOYLE

CLEMSON — Margaret Hall Moyle, 77, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, N.C.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1943, to Voris and Iva Hall in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Known by all who loved her as Meg, she was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University. In 1971, she moved to Clemson, where she lived until 2020, when she moved to Winston-Salem, N.C., to be closer to family.

Meg was an avid crafter, quilter and seamstress. She loved playing bridge, bowling and travel and wasn’t afraid to try anything new. She was a proud “Mimi” to five special grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters Megan Alexander, M.D., and husband Richard, of Winston-Salem, and Erin Strickland and husband, Steve, of Charleston; five grandchildren, Aidan, Nora and Cera Alexander and Ava and Whit Strickland; and leaves behind numerous friends in Clemson, Winston-Salem and Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Meg was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Moyle, Ph.D.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Resident Assistant Fund at 1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to the University Lutheran Church, 111 Sloan St., Clemson, SC 29631.

Online condolences may be made to salemfh.com/.

MICHAEL DWAYNE ‘BIG ROY’ CRUMPTON

EASLEY — Michael Dwayne “Big Roy” Crumpton passed peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family, in his 58th year.

Mr. Crumpton was the son of the late Lester Crumpton. He was a loving son to his mother, Lola Mae Sentell Crumpton, loving husband to Virginia Crumpton and father to sons, Daniel and David Dexter of Pickens, and daughter, Ashley Westbrooks of Anderson.

Michael was known as Papa to his precious grandchildren, Kassidy, Kyleigh, Brently, Konnor and Mavric. He is not only survived by his mother, Lola Mae Sentell, but also his loving wife of 25 years, Virginia Dexter Crumpton. He is also survived by a sister, Teresa Carlisle (Jerry) of Pickens; and brothers, Tony Crumpton (PJ) of Six Mile and Ricky Crumpton (Joy) of Pickens; two special nephews, Tyler Carlisle and Zack Crumpton; and a special niece, Linda Moore.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lila Sentell.

Michael, known to his friends as “Big Roy” or “Big Mike” will always be known as a man of few words. He enjoyed his solitude, but loved his family. He enjoyed camping and fishing, but most of all riding his Harley-Davidson. Being on his bike is what brought meaning to Michael’s world. Michael worked as a truck driver and foreman in the transportation industry.

A memorial service was held on July 11 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Crumpton family.

Family is accepting to flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

ELLA G. OWEN

PICKENS — Ella Galloway Owen, 95, widow of Tolvin Owen, passed from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Mrs. Owen was born in Jackson County, N.C., a daughter of the late Josiah and Ila Bowen Galloway. She was a homemaker and the last charter member of Cannon Mountain Baptist Church. Mrs. Owen was formerly employed with Platt Saco Lowell and Swirl in Easley.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Owen (Anne) and Daryl Owen (Judy), both of Easley, and Steve Owen (Diana) of Calhan, Colo; her daughter, Mildred McKinney (Robert) of Pickens; four grandsons; six granddaughters; three step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Inez Ammons, Betty Gwilliams, Lillian Staton and Edith Howard.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Owen was preceded in death by brothers, Andrew, Walter and Tillman Galloway; and a sister, Gertrude Queen.

A funeral service was held at the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Burial was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to offer special thanks to her caregivers, Michaela Holder and Diane Kelley.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the Owen family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

MARY A. STEWART

PICKENS — Mary Aiken Stewart, 81, wife of Charles William Stewart, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Mrs. Stewart was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Lee Calvin and Effie Anderson Aiken. She was retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital as housekeeping supervisor, and she was a member of Keowee Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Charles William Stewart of the home; son, Christopher “Chris” Stewart (Jennifer) of Pickens; and daughters, Sherry Riggins (Buford) of Pelzer and Hope Stewart of Pickens. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Howard, and her brother, Carol Aiken.

Funeral services were held on July 3 in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Bobby Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

JESSE J. REESE JR.

SIX MILE — Jesse Jason Reese Jr., 85, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Cateechee, he was a son of the late Jesse Reese Sr. and Essie Morton Reese. He retired from the School District of Pickens County, where he worked many years at Liberty Middle School.

Jesse was a United States Army veteran and a member of Gap Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Margie “Sue” Reese of the home; a son, Dr. James Reese (Susan) of Easley; two daughters, Patricia Berkshire (Doug) of Central and Malinda Martin of Boiling Springs; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Jones, Kristen Martin, Jessica Rogers, Kyle Martin, Jason Reese, Abigail Hayes, Tennyson Chappell, Reagan Chappell, Benjamin Reese and Lois Reese; and six great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Reese were held on July 6 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel, conducted by Dr. Boyce Whitman. Burial was held at Gap Hill Baptist Church cemetery. No visitation is planned.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JOE ‘PEEWEE’ JAMES JR.

PICKENS — Joe “PeeWee” James Jr., 80, of 1754 Belle Shoals Road, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

A native of Pickens County, Mr. James was born on May 25, 1940, to the late Joe James Sr. and Rosa Manley James.

Survivors include his daughter, Carol Ann Finley (Brian) of Easley; his son, Dale James (Wanda) of Pickens; the mother of his children, Martha James; grandchildren, Josh Porter, Julie Lowe (Craig), Samatha James and Benjamin James; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Landers (Chase), Cameron Porter, Austin Lippincott and Logan Lippincott; brother, Charles E. James “Torchy” (Annette); and sister, Irene McCauley.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by three brothers, Eugene James, Thomas James and Blant Manley; as well as two sisters, Mildred Ellenburg and Inez Cothran.

A memorial service was held on July 6 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, by Rev. Todd Johnson.

The family would like to thank Wren Hospice of Greer for the exceptional care shown to Mr. James.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the James family.

MELISSA ‘CHARLENE’ LESLEY

LIBERTY — Melissa “Charlene” Lesley passed on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her 54th year.

Mrs. Lesley was the daughter of the late Jerry Clinton Morgan and Helen Hooper.

She was a loving mother to sons, Adam Armstrong (Sarah) of Seneca and Andrew Armstrong (Kelsey) of Liberty; and daughters, Michelle Lesley of Winder, Ga., and LeAnn Lesley of Pickens. Charlene loved and cared for her precious grandchildren, Natalie, Colleen, Kylie and Colton. She was the former wife of Mitchell Lesley.

Melissa will always be known by her loving care for her mother and being a caregiver to her precious grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren, and they were her world. Her boys will miss her chicken mushroom casserole and cherry cheese cakes. Mrs. Leslie was at one time a business owner. She had many talents. Charlene was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and recently attended Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Charlene is survived by a brother, Josh Williams (Angie) of Dacusville, and a sister, Brandi Williams of Otis, Maine.

Mrs. Lesley is also survived by a special friend, Rudy Jones of Liberty.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1623 Hester Store Road, Easley, S.C. 29640.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to a cancer society of your choice.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Lesley family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Lesley family, our community and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.

JUDY FINLEY ELKINS

PICKENS — Judy Finley Elkins, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, July 12, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond R. and Ada S. Finley of Pickens.

Judy was a graduate of the Pickens High School class of 1965. She was also a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Elkins (Jeff Howard) of the home, and a sister, Glenda Gantt of Easley.

In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

The family will host a celebration service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church in Pickens. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

The family would like to request those attending the celebration service to wear vibrant, colorful attire instead of traditional black.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice in Judy’s honor by calling (803) 818-6900 or by visiting their website, ProvidenceCanHelp.com.

The families will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Elkins family.

MARVIN PILGRIM

LIBERTY — Dice Marvin Pilgrim, 86, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Liberty, he was the widower of Corrie Cope Pilgrim and a son of the late Paul Pilgrim and Ollie Bell Bolding Pilgrim.

He was retired from Glenwood Mills and was a member of Rice’s Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Jimmy Pilgrim (Susan) and Jerry Pilgrim (Sandra), all of Liberty; a daughter, Debra Barrett of Liberty; five grandchildren, Chanté Bolding, Laura Wood, Leann Pilgrim, Kimberly Turner and Nichole Finley; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alex, Dustin, Alyssa, Jordan, Dillon, Chantz, Eli, Kaylee, Haylee and Myiah.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Pilgrim were conducted on July 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DONNIE JOE MILLER

PICKENS — Donnie Joe Miller, 65, son of the late James Howard Miller and Martha Gnell Waldrop Miller, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Donnie loved to fish and loved his family dearly.

Survivors include two daughters, Jan Maready (Mike) of Liberty and Angie Long (Van) of Pickens; grandchildren, Ayla, Clay, Darra and Ivy; great-grandchildren, Alex, Aria, Hudson and Myles; sisters, Darlene Dennis (Dean) and Diann Toney (Jerry); sister-in-law, Pam Miller; and his loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Miller.

The family will host a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 644 E. Preston McDaniel Highway, Pickens SC 29671.

The families will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

LARRY EMMETT GANTT

PICKENS — Larry Emmett Gantt passed on Friday, July 10, 2020, in his 79th year.

Mr. Gantt was the son of the late Eudie Spencer Gantt and Marie Finley Gantt. He was a loving husband to his wife, Reva Elizabeth Barnes Gantt.

Mr. Gantt will always be known by his outgoing personality. He never met a stranger and he was a former player and avid fan of the Liberty Red Devils. He enjoyed meeting people.

Mr. Gantt is survived by daughters, Nickki Whitten (Dana) of Easley, Misty Gantt of Pickens and Tina Williams (Roy) of Willow Springs, N.C.; and a son, Alan Gantt (Candi) of Pickens. He was a loving grandfather to seven precious grandchildren, Zachary, Wesley, Alanna, Austin, Dylan, Kristan and Emerson, and great-grandfather of five. He is also survived by siblings Martha Holden of Liberty and Billy Joe Gantt of Liberty.

Mr. Gantt was predeceased by his siblings, Nell Carmen, Ed Gantt, Geneva Allamon, Kenneth Gantt and Sue McJunkin.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens First Baptist Church Homebound Ministry, 406 E. Main St., Pickens, S.C. 29671

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Gantt family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Gantt family, our community and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.

FRANCES M. PARSLOW

EASLEY — Mrs. Frances McWhorter Parslow, 91, wife of the late John Talmadge Black, the late Raymond H. Parslow and the late Mywlloy A. “Frosty” Evett, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late L.V. McWhorter and the late Priscilla Finley McWhorter, Mrs. Parslow was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from the Food Service Department of Easley High with 20 years of service. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Jan B. Cross (Chuck) of Mt. Pleasant; two sons, David S. Black (Debbie) of Awendaw and Tim W. Black (Lori) of Easley; two brothers, Donald McWhorter (Doris) of Fitzgerald, Ga., and Wayne McWhorter (Patsy) of Easley; a sister, Martha Duncan (Ray) of Liberty; five grandchildren, Deanna Chiovera, Sammy Black, Christopher Black, Taylor Black and Daniel Black; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Parslow was predeceased by a brother, Earl McWhorter.

Graveside services were held on July 12 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Joseph Gaston officiating.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bridge at Foothills Retirement Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

DAVID GAINE CANNON

CLEMSON — Dr. David Gaine Cannon passed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was the son of Dr. Edward Gaine Cannon of Balsam Grove, N.C., and Helen (Cannon) Robinson of Ridgway, Pa.

Born in 1939, Cannon grew up in Pickens before graduating from San Diego State University in California. After college, he married and lived in London for three years while studying theater at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, from which he graduated with honors. He and his wife lived in Hollywood for six years before moving to South Carolina, where Cannon earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of South Carolina. He opened his private practice in Clemson, from which he retired in 2017. He was a published author, columnist and fitness enthusiast. He is survived by a son, as well as a younger sister and brother.

Memorial services were held privately. The family request that no flowers, condolences or donations be sent.

Funeral arrangements were provided by Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central. Please visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com.

ELLEN HOLDER WEATHERFORD

EASLEY — Ellen Holder Weatherford passed peacefully on July 8, 2020, in her 86th year.

Mrs. Weatherford was the daughter of the late Phillip Martin Holder and Ella Ruth Burdette Holder. She was a loving wife to the late Cephas Fuller Weatherford and a loving mother to daughter, Linda Galloway of Easley and sons, Andrew Weatherford (Beverly) of Easley and Joe Fuller Weatherford (Rachel) of Greer. Mrs. Weatherford was a wonderful grandmother to seven precious grandchildren and five loving great-grandchildren, with one addition on the way in August. She is survived by a special aunt, Tommie McAllister, and a brother-in-law, Troy Clements.

Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Weatherford was predeceased by one sister, Myra H. Clements.

Ellen will always be known by her family for her love of sweets and chocolate. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved hosting Christmas luncheons in her home. She was a longtime member at Enon Baptist Church, where she loved her Sunday school classes. She loved attending Wednesday morning Bible studies with friends.

Graveside service were held on July 10 at Graceland Cemetery West.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Weatherford family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

ARTHUR WAYNE TROTTER

PICKENS — Arthur Wayne Trotter, 78, loving husband to Ruth Amstutz Trotter, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

A native of Pickens County, Wayne was born on Sept. 4, 1941, the son of the late Arthur Edgar and Alma Viola Jones Trotter. Wayne was retired from Singer/Ryobi in Pickens, where he worked as a mechanic for many years. He was also one of the sweetest and kindest persons you would ever hope to meet.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Trotter of the home; daughter, Angela Perry (Will) of Pickens; brother, Jerry Trotter (Carolyn) of Pickens; sister, Jessie Mae James (Harold); grandson, Casey Wayne Stewart; granddaughter, Jodi Lee Payne; and two great-grandchildren, Crosby Payne and Emma Payne.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a son, Robert Earl Trotter; brother, Randall Trotter; and sisters, Sarah Hayes and Jean Travers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice in Wayne’s honor by visiting their website or by calling (800) 756-9443.

The family would like to thank Lutheran Hospice for the exceptional care shown to Mr. Trotter.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Trotter family.

BETTY C. COUCH

PICKENS — Betty Chapman Couch, 76, loving wife to W. Fred Couch for 57 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Manna Health and Rehab in Pickens.

Mrs. Couch was born on July 17, 1943, in Oconee County, a daughter of the late Elbert and Edith Patterson Chapman.

Betty was a member of Gap Hill Church of God. She was formerly employed by the School District of Pickens County as a cafeteria worker, ensuring that every student was fed daily.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Couch of the home; daughter, Shannon Baldwin (Russell) of Liberty; grandson, Chandler Baldwin (Moriah Chavis); and sisters, Myrtle McJunkin and Doris Whitmire. In addition, Betty leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by brothers, Homer Chapman, James Chapman, Olen Chapman, Horace Chapman and Jimmy Chapman; and a sister, Annie Sue Chapman.

A graveside service was held on July 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens, by Rev. Scottie Hager, Rev. Gordie Hager and Rev. Russell Baldwin.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family would like to thank Manna Health and Rehab in Pickens for the exceptional care shown to Mrs. Couch.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Couch family.

CATHY S. OWEN

EASLEY — Cathy Strickland Owen, 71, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Charles Jonnie Strickland and the late Inez Nations Strickland, Cathy was a 1967 graduate of Easley High School and a dental assistant for 27 years, a job she loved and took pride in. For many years as a hobby, she enjoyed old cars and going to car events. She had many friends and loved making new ones and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Owen Riley (D.J.) of Easley; a granddaughter, Elyse Riley Melton (Colin) of Easley; a grandson, Tanner Riley (Allison) of Summerville; great-grandchildren, Ella Riley Melton and Owen Scott Melton, on the way; and her best friends, Debbie Barnes and Susie Ellenburg.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

EDNA WIKE GRAY

EASLEY — Edna Wike Gray, 93, departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill “Farmer” Gray. She was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Margaret and Frances.

Edna was born in Cashiers, N.C., in a longtime mountain family, to father Frank Witcher Wike and mother Cances Lenora Hooper Wike. She had enough of the snow and cold weather though, and upon moving to Easley remarked that it was the loveliest town ever. After high school graduation, Edna attended Western Carolina University and transferred to the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as a registered nurse. Liberty physician and cousin Dr. Walton Kitchen took her under his wing and was her loving mentor.

She married Bill at Marge and Walton’s Liberty home in 1947 and began a family while working part-time with the Greenville County Department of Health. The family later moved to Easley, where she worked as night shift emergency room nurse at Easley Baptist Hospital for many years. She later worked another career’s worth of work at Betheden (West End) nursing home in Greenville, taking loving care of her many patients. Some of her fondest times were working as a camp nurse at YMCA Camp Greenville, where her daughter, Carol, became an honorary camper at the then-all boys camp. She later reenacted this act with her granddaughter, Frances.

Survivors include her son, Robert “Bob” Gray (Susan) of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; daughter, Carol Nichols of Easley; granddaughters, Rachel Gray and Frances Brent (Stuart); and great-granddaughter, Tallulah Gray Brent.

She was well known for her southern cooking, especially baking, and taking the best care of her family. Granddaughter Rachel inherited her love of cooking and baking skills. Granddog Juno will miss her immensely.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Feed a Hungry Child of Pickens County, P.O. Box 1573, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of Hospice of the Upstate and Easley Place (Brookdale) for the love and care they have provided for Mrs. Gray.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

RUTH SHARP

LIBERTY — Ruth Elaine Sharp, 87, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Anderson Area Medical Center.

Born in Whitewater, Ind., she was the widow of John Sharp and a daughter of the late Herman and Crystal Lesley Alexander.

She was a homemaker and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a son, Tim Sharp of Richmond, Ind.; three daughters, Crissy Arnett (Steve) of Liberty, Joy Sharp of Cateechee and Tami Lamb (Steve) of Richmond, Ind.; a brother, Denver Alexander (Jan) of Richmond, Ind.; six grandchildren, Jeromy Arnett (Chari), Shawn Arnett, Laura Hope (Bill), Valerie May (Andrew), Kim Lamb and Hallie O’Shields (Patrick); and great-grandchildren, Emily Smith, Lillie Arnett, Hannah May, Jacob May, PJ O’Shields and Connor O’Shields.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vada Arthur.

Private graveside services will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal visitation is planned.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Highway, Easley SC 29640.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JIMMY B. ALLSEP SR.

SIX MILE — Jimmy Burke Allsep Sr., 81, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Anderson, he was the widower of Willimenia Smith Allsep and a son of the late Elbert Lee and Dovie Burk Allsep. Mr. Allsep was a United States Army veteran and was an electrician at Steel Heddle in Westminster, where he retired after 20 years of service. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and water skiing, but he especially loved gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a son, Jimmy B. Allsep Jr. of Six Mile; a daughter, Sheila Moore (Phil) of Six Mile; three grandchildren, Travis Moore, Tara Garbarino (Matt) and Amber Allsep (Daniel); and two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Brynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Lynn Allsep; and two brothers, Donald Ray Allsep and John Wayne Allsep.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Allsep were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on July 9, conducted by Rev. Billy Ray Merck.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

CLAUDE COOK JR.

LIBERTY — Claude Cook Jr., 91, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Norris, he was a son of the late Claude Cook Sr. and Minnie Garrett Cook.

He was retired from Cateechee Mill, where he was the personnel manager, and was a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Liberty High School and was a member of the 1947 state championship football team.

Surviving are a son, David Cook and his wife Darlene of Norris; three grandchildren, Clint Cook (Kassi) of Norris, Robbie Cook of Norris and David Lee Cook of Norris; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Chappell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. No visitation is planned.

CHRIS OGLESBY

LIBERTY — Christopher Michael Oglesby, 45, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Easley, he was the son of Carla and Vince Doll and Sidney and Renee Oglesby.

He graduated from Liberty High School in 1994 and was the owner/operator of Oglesby Flooring. He was a loving son, husband and father, who was devoted to his family and loved being with his children. During his free time, he loved working on hot rods, jeeps and motorcycles.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of 25 years, Machelle Oglesby of the home; two sons, Tristan Oglesby (Katie) of Sunset and Trinity Oglesby of the home; three daughters, Semeca Oglesby (Isaac), Shyann Oglesby and Seline Oglesby, all of the home; a brother, Adam “Z” Oglesby of Pelzer; and a sister, Ashley Doll Stone of Seneca.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher Michael “CJ” Oglesby Jr.

Funeral services to honor Chris’ life were held on July 10 at Golden Creek Baptist Church. Burial was held at Westview Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

WAYMON EUSTUS KNOX

EASLEY — Waymon Eustus Knox, 89, husband of the late Patsy Ann Masters Knox, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Frank and Grace Waldrop Knox.

Mr. Knox proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Daniel Construction Co. and founded Knox Pest Control Inc. Above all, Mr. Knox loved his family and customers, and was known to many as “Papa Waymon.”

Mr. Knox loved water skiing, country western dancing and crappie fishing. He was an avid Clemson fan and an advisor to all.

Surviving are his two sons, Jeff Knox (Cindy) of Easley and Mitch Knox (Allison) of Greenville; two daughters, Tammy Chapman of Easley and Penny Nivens (Don) of Easley; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Lewis, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Knox, Nathan Rice, Matthew Chapman, Alexis Nivens, Trey Nivens, Kari Ballew, Cameron Knox, Kenli Knox and Kali Knox; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his little sister, Connie Jones of Easley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Ashley Maria Knox; four brothers, Hawood Knox, Junior Knox, Kenny Knox and Jack Knox; and three sisters, Iris Knox, Evangeline Oliver and Evelyn Allen.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private funeral service was held on July 8 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following at Westview Cemetery in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Upstate Warrior Solution, 3 Caledon Court, Suite A-2, Greenville, SC 29615.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MARGARET AGNES DEMAIO

SUNSET — Margaret Agnes DeMaio passed peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family, in her 94th year.

Margaret will always be remembered for being a wonderful and devoted wife to the late Jerry Thomas DeMaio, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Mrs. DeMaio in her early years worked for Grumman Aircraft placing rivets on planes used in World War II. She later worked as a hair stylist. Mrs. DeMaio was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens. She loved traveling with her late husband.

Mrs. DeMaio was the daughter of the late Joseph Higgins and Margaret Hinelein Higgins. In addition, she was the loving mother to John M. DeMaio of Sunset, Anthony T. DeMaio and wife Corinne of Miller Place, N.Y., and Jerry J. DeMaio and wife Jeannie of Hauppauge, N.Y.; wonderful grandmother to John D. DeMaio, Danny DeMaio, Stephanie DeMaio, Adam DeMaio, Toni Ann Kane, Suzette Plunkett, Nancy DeMaio, Michelle DeMaio and Michael DeMaio; and great-grandmother to many loving and previous great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Diane Higgins, and was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Higgins.

Funeral service were held on July 7 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial followed the funeral service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the DeMaio family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

PATSY DURHAM

PICKENS — Mary Lou “Patsy” Durham, 98, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Manna Health and Rehab.

Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Esther Jenkins Kelly and the widow of Bernard Mitchell Durham.

She was retired from Pratt-Read and was a lifelong member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, where she was a faithful Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a loving spiritual mother to so many through the years.

Surviving are a sister, Barbara Roberts of Pickens; dear friends, Norman, Carol, Craig and Chase Holliday of Central; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Stanley and Steve Durham; two sisters, Helen and Sybil Frazier; and a brother, Guy Kelly.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, the family will have a private service to honor the life of Mrs. Durham in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial will be at the Camp Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Vision Baptist Missions, PO Box 442, Alpharetta, GA 30009, for church construction in India.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RUBY SHEPARD

EASLEY — Ruby Shepherd James, 92, went to Heaven to be with her late husband of 54 years, Wallace James, on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Ruby was born in Swain County, N.C., on Sept. 8, 1927, daughter of the late William Coleman Shepherd and Ollie Bowers Shepherd. She was a sweet and caring soul who loved spending time with her family. Ruby was retired from Swirl Inc. in Easley, and she enjoyed gardening and cooking wonderful meals for those she loved. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, including her infant son, Billy Lee, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her four children, Tommy James (Joyce) of Easley, Barbara Johnson (Mike) of Easley, Doris Duckworth (Carlyle) of Pickens and Tony James (Barbara) of Easley; seven grandchildren, Steven James (Lori), Rhonda James, Sandra Johnson, Sherry Crowe (Barry), Tammy Byers (David), Terry Duckworth (Tracy) and Becki Owens (Travis); nine great-grandchildren, Michael Harrison, Brandy Harrison, Reagan Crowe, Katrina Alexander, Sean Byers, Hunter Duckworth, Logan Hall, Tanner Owens and Dylan James; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Luke, Ryland, Gavin, MaKenna, Chesnee, Carson and Gracie. She is also survived by two special sisters-in-law, Lillian Shepherd and Betty Ann Shepherd, both of Bryson City, N.C., and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m., with Rev. Randy McAlister officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Online condolences may be expressed to the James family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the James family in making arrangements.

ONIE WHITMIRE ANDERSON

PICKENS — Onie Whitmire Anderson, 90, wife of the late Ralph Prince Anderson, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born in the township of Hurricane (Six Mile) on Feb. 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Whitmire. She was a member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Ginger Dodson (Harold) and Lena Holder (Davy); two sons, Wendell Anderson and Neal Anderson (Leslie); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers and two sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Whitmire, and an infant brother.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.