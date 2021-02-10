4 running for Pickens seat

PICKENS — Four men are vying to become the newest member of Pickens City Council in a special election next month to fill the remainder of the term for the seat recently vacated by Donna Owen.

Jonathan Baker, Allen Brewer, Ed Leese and Robert Nealy will appear on the ballot for the March 23 election. The winner of the election will fill the remaining months of Owen’s term, which is set to expire later this year. Owen announced in December that she was resigning the seat.

Baker, who is married with three daughters, has served as an account executive for Halcyon Hospice of Greenville and recently accepted a position as admissions coordinator at Easley Place skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Easley. He said he regularly takes part in a “very large team effort” to deliver for Meals on Wheels in addition to volunteering at the Gleaning House food pantry.

Baker said he would bring a “fresh eye with true concern for the community” if elected.

“While I am newer to the city of Pickens, I bring a

