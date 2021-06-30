Courier Obituaries 6-30-21

Samuel ‘Snake’ J. Bolding

PICKENS — Samuel “Snake” J. Bolding, 77, of Pickens, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.

Born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Liberty, he a son of the late Fred Samuel Bolding and Martha Jessielene Brooks Bolding. Samuel was a fisherman and hunter and served in the United States Marine Corps as a gunnery sergeant. He was a member of the Martin School Gang and was of the Christian faith.

A loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Samuel leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Carolyn Brown Bolding; two daughters, Robin Smith (Kirby) and Shannon Simmons (Tim); two step-sons, Kris Clark and Derrick Clark; his brother, Rev. Wilton Bolding; five grandchildren, Nathan Smith, Andrew Smith, Kiresten Smith, Christian Simmons and Krysta Simmons; and five stepgrandchildren, Jessica, Tosha, Tabitha, Kristina and Charr.

Along with his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Justine Clark.

Funeral services were held on June 29 in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Wilton Bolding and Rev. John Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Toys for Tots at greenville-sc.toysfortots.org.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Bolding family.

CLEON S. SANDERS

LIBERTY — Cleon Simmons Sanders, 98, was called to her eternal home, not to be another angel but as a child of God, on Friday, June 25, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving daughter and grandchildren.

Mrs. Sanders, widow of Henry Grady Sanders, was born Dec. 14, 1922, to Seth Julius and Ollie Estelle Riggins Simmons. She was the middle child and the only one with blue eyes like her mother. She was full of energy and had a servant’s heart. Her heart and energetic ways landed her a couple of chores, such as taking the cow to graze outside Alice Mill Village. She did not like having to be so still for that chore. Her older brother had to meet a bus at 4 a.m. for newspapers to deliver, not fun those cold mornings at age 12. Cleon much preferred gathering eggs to trade for candy and going to the mill to pick up her mother’s check.

After her marriage on March 10, 1941, her family members extended by 10. Family reunions and vacations often included Cleon’s mother and younger sisters. Family dinners included Grady’s sisters, who were close by. Gracie Carolyn Sanders was born on Nov. 9, 1943. She had many loved ones to spoil her. They lived in Easley until 1948, then moved to Grady’s hometown of Liberty. Cleon joined Eastside Baptist after coming from Park Street Baptist Church. The Simmons family came from the Griffin community above Pickens. She was a humble person and a devoted wife. She stressed two things to Carolyn: Pretty is as pretty does, and vengeance is mine, saith the Lord. Cleon lived a dedicated life and prayed for Grady to be saved. He became a Christian and served as a deacon and building committee chairman at Eastside Baptist. They attended Sunday school, worship and trips with the Golden Gems. Carolyn was in the Sunbeams, G.A.s and the junior choir. Grady passed away in 2000, and after caring for him after heart surgery and mini strokes, Cleon continued attending WMU, before she eventually became homebound. Cleon was the oldest living member of Eastside when she passed away. She has enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout the years. They say she is adorable.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn S. Keasler; one sister, Jean (Bob) Burgess; grandchildren, Barry (Jan) Keasler, Cassi (Brian) Barner and Bridget (Jack) Sparkman; and great-grandchildren, Chase Hall, Emery Barner and Jill Bradi Sparkman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Rudolph Simmons; three sisters, Ruth Ross, Nan Childs and Julia Simmons; and a great-granddaughter, Courtney Alise Hall. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Sander’s Hospice Nurse, Maurisa for her love, concern, and care.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Sanders will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the mortuary. The livestream of her service will be available by visiting her obituary at libertymortuary.com.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

ROBERT C. O’SHIELDS

EASLEY — Robert C. O’Shields Sr., 88, of Easley, husband of the late Betty Sue O’Shields, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Robert was born on May 12, 1933, in Dacusville, son of the late Oscar Jackson O’Shields and Sula Chastain O’Shields. He retired after 24 years from the U.S. Marine Corps, which included service in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Robert owned and operated Speedy Mart in Easley for more than 20 years.

Surviving are his three children, Pamela Adams (Steve), Robert O’Shields Jr. (Beth) and Brian O’Shields (Samantha); three sisters, Bonnie Allison, Brenda Alverson (Harvey) and Judy Conrad (Kevin); and two brothers, Clyde O’Shields (Sandra) and Jerry O’Shields (Gail). Robert also leaves behind to cherish his memory four grandsons, Christopher, Kevin, Ryan and Finley; and six great-grandchildren, Logan, Luke, Leah, Sawyer, Keeley and Lincoln.

Along with his wife and parents, Robert was also preceded in death by five siblings.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 27, in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Paul Turner officiating. Entombment was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Dillard Funeral home is assisting the O’Shields family.

Herbert Dassinger

EASLEY — Herbert L. Dassinger, 73, of Easley died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home. Born in Fernandina Beach, Fla., he was a son of the late George and Amelia Dassinger.

He was a millwright and traveled doing construction work for many years.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Cynthia Dassinger of the home; a son, Herbert Dassinger Jr. of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a daughter, Donna Dassinger of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister, Barbara Hall of Evans, Ga.; a stepson, Jeffrey Summerall of Easley; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as a special nephew and caregiver, Kenneth Gosnell (Toni) of Greenville.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

WALLACE CRAIG ROSS

EASLEY — Wallace Craig Ross, 61, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital.

A native of Greenville County, Mr. Ross was born Feb. 7, 1960, the son of the late Sylvia Joann Roper Ross and Wallace Edward Ross of Greenville. He was a member of East Pickens Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Miriam Ross, Michael Ross and Laura Ross, all of Pickens; and brothers, Andy Ross (Angie) and Marty Ross (Shannon).

A memorial service was held on June 26 at East Pickens Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Nick Smith.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Ross family.

CHRISTOPHER GLEN CHRISTIAN

SENECA — Christopher Glen Christian, 54, passed away on June 18, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

Born on Aug. 8, 1966, he was the son of Elizabeth Christian and Glen Christian.

In addition to his mother, Christopher is survived by a brother, James Donnie Young.

Christopher was predeceased by his father, Glen Christian, and a sister, Camilla Bracket.

No formal services have been planned at this time.

NORMA LENN JAMES

CHARLOTTE N.C. — Norma Lenn James, 46, passed away in her home on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Kerry Montana and Oneido Duncan and the wife of Steven Christopher “Chris” James.

Survivors include her husband, Chris; two sons, Michael Dakota James and JR Dylan James; granddaughter, Khalia Janay James; a brother, Raymond Duncan; and three sisters, Pam Duncan, Cynthia Doppelheuer and Wanda Young.

In addition to her parents, Kerry and Oneido, Norma was preceded in death by her son, Jake Montana Hildreth; a brother, Billy Lee Duncan; a father, Kerry Montana Duncan; and mother, Oneido Reid Duncan.

A visitation was held on June 26 at Bethel Presbyterian Church cemetery in Walhalla.

CONNIE BARNES

LIBERTY — Connie Fay Golden Barnes, 80, widow of Winfred Marvin “Pee Wee” Barnes and a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home.

Connie was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Richard Duff and Mea Jean Boggs Golden. She was a former employee with Cannon Mill and was a member of Central Church of God.

Surviving are sons, Anthony Marvin Barnes of Liberty, Tommy Lee (Michelle) Barnes of Abbeville and Rickey (Lynn) Barnes of Central; daughters, Cynthia Fay (Keith) Ledford of Central and Wanda (Brian) Gilstrap of Liberty; brother, Darrell Lee Golden of Dacusville; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Martin, Troy Lee (Kristen) Barnes, Ashley (Rick) Scott, Chris (Wendy) Barnes, Tasha (June) Kirksey, Allen (Lisa) Barnes, Tabatha (Justin) Barnes, Daniel Ledford, Kimberly (Bobby) Weems, Dustin (Corrine) Ledford, Kevin (Sheila) Gilstrap, Brittany (Chance Powell) Gilstrap and Austin (Mia) Barnes; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Connie was predeceased by a son, Archie Christopher Barnes; daughter, Sheila Fay Barnes; brothers, Edward Golden, Ronnie Golden and Buster Golden; and sisters, Loretta Hunter, June Hendricks and Ruth Miller.

Funeral services were held on June 26 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, with burial following in Memory Gardens.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home and Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

MARY H. HOLLAND

EASLEY — Mary H. Holland, 81, wife of the late James Holland III, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Mary was born March 1, 1940 in Griffin, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of Pickens.

Survivors include three children, Katie Holder (Boots) of Sunset, John Holland (Jana) of Pickens and Thomas Holland (Tara) of Easley; 12 grandchildren, Rebecca Gray (Todd), Elizabeth Acho (David), Joseph Holder (Melonie), Anna Claire Holland, Isaac Holland, Emory Holland, Eloise Holland, Ian Holland, Gideon Holland, Gabby Wasson, Tatum Wasson and Reid Wasson; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lolly Copeland (H.J) of Asheville, N.C.

In addition to her husband, James Holland III, Mary was predeceased by her parents, Girdean Harper and Cornelia Harper.

A private memorial will be held to honor the life of Mrs. Holland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Show Hope by visiting their website at showhope.org or by mailing P.O. Box 647, Franklin, TN 37065. Donations should be made out to Show Hope.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Holland family.

PHILLIP EARL KELLETT

PICKENS — Phillip Earl Kellett, 62, loving husband of 33 years to Julie Kellett, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home.

A native of Greenville County, Phillip was born Nov. 3, 1958, the son of the late Sarah Geneva Taft Kellett and Earl Douglas Kellett.

Survivors include a son, Brock Kellett of Greenville; a stepson, Loyd Patterson (Lora) of Houston, Texas; a granddaughter, Olivia; and two sisters, Dale Pressley and Kathy Gambrell, both of Greenville.

Our Uncle Phil was hilarious. His jokes will be missed tremendously by his five nieces and nephew.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was predeceased by a brother, Eddie Hollingsworth, and a nephew, Phillip Hollingsworth.

A celebration of his life was held on June 26 at Pickens View Wesleyan Church.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Kellett family.