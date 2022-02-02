I don’t have the heart to write about current events, so I decided to bring up another topic.

The question in everyone’s mind — whether you’re left, right or in the middle — is this: Why has it taken all these years to allow Minnie Mouse to wear pants? Yes, Minnie has now appeared in a polka-dot pants suit, and I, for one, say it’s about time.

There are a number of characters who could brush up their fashion sense. For example, Mickey Mouse needs a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login