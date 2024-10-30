JANE KING

HONEA PATH — Mrs. Jane Baker King, 90, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her home in Honea Path.

Born in Easley, Mrs. King was the daughter of the late Clarence and Annie Edens Baker. She retired as administrative assistant from Tri-State Fire Protection in 2009. Mrs. King was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, Princeton.

Mrs. King is survived by two daughters, Alta Kayse of Honea Path and Kim Davis (Larry) of Alto, Texas; four grandchildren, Sean Kayse (Cara), Seth Davis (Kasandra), Adam Davis and Reid Prichard (Victoria); and seven great-grandchildren, Leah, Nora, Lydia and Nolan Kayse, Faith Davis and Amora and Walker Prichard.

She is also survived by two brothers, Ken Baker of Columbia and Bill Baker (Mary) of Easley; and one sister, Ann King of Clemson.

Mrs. King was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Bill King; one son, Stan King; and one daughter, Beth Prichard.

A private burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ken Baker Family Memorial Scholarship Fund, USC School of Law, the University of South Carolina Law School, Columbia, SC 29204.

GARY REID KINLEY

EASLEY — Gary Reid Kinley, 58, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Easley Baptist Hospital.

Gary was born on June 4, 1966, to Julian and Nancy Kinley.

Gary was thankful for his friends and family. He was a roofer by trade and loved listening to music.

Gary is survived by his partner, Julie Hancox, of 29 years, stepchildren, Lee Hancox (Eric) of Hays, N.C., and Anthony Hancox of Easley; stepgrandchild, Elijah Chapman; and siblings, Jeanette Hastings and Andrea Bayer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Denis Kinley.

The family will host a life party at the family’s home at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens is serving the Kinley family.

SYLVIA ANN HARTMAN

LIBERTY — Mrs. Sylvia Ann Potter Hartman, 81, wife of Douglas “Doug” Arthur Hartman, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Born in Dexter, MI, a daughter of the late Milton Potter and the late Ann Lobdell Potter, Mrs. Hartman was a graduate of Dexter High School, retired from the Binder Industry and was a member of Free Methodist Church in Dexter, Mich.

Sylvia loved animal, especially cats, making crafts and traveling to spend time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are her son, James Hartman (Victoria) of Charlotte; her two daughters, Kathleen Elizabeth Johnson (Raymond) of Manchester, Mich. and Christine Hartman of Raleigh; two brothers, two sisters, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hartman was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

No services are planned.

PEGGY COOPER

NORRIS — Peggy Phillips Cooper, a cherished member of the Norris community, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2024, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 29, 1935, in Norris, she was the widow of Floyd Cooper and a daughter of the late Larkin “LG” and Eva Rice Phillips.

Peggy was a dedicated employee at the Easley Central Water District for many years, where she made lasting friendships and touched countless lives.

A member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, Peggy found solace and joy in her faith. She was known for her warm spirit, love of reading and passion for cooking delicious meals. Those who knew her best remember her for her lively personality, always ready to share a laugh and brighten someone’s day.

Peggy is survived by her niece, Betty Bagley, who will forever cherish the memories they shared together. As we mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on all who knew her.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Cooper, and two sisters, Elizabeth Thompson and Christine Hendrix.

Graveside services to honor Peggy’s life were conducted on Oct. 25 at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

In honoring Peggy’s legacy, let us remember her kindness, her laughter and the love she shared with all. May she rest in peace, knowing she was loved and will always be remembered.

WILLIAM ALTON ‘BILL’ CHILDS

PICKENS — William Alton “Bill” Childs, 86, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born May 24, 1938, in Pickens County, Bill was the son of the late Lester Childs and Susan Glayds Hayes Childs. Mr. Childs was a United States Air Force veteran and a faithful member of Griffin Baptist Church. Bill was a very simple person. He loved fishing, playing golf and eating at Waffle House. He truly enjoyed the time he spent at the Tuesday Morning Workday at Griffin Baptist Church.

Survivors include his three sons, Chris Sanford (Robin) of Wadesboro, N.C., William A. Childs of Easley and Jason Childs (April) of Pickens; grandchildren, Courtney Childs, Jordan Childs, Bailee Cochrane and Devin Childs; great-grandchild, Cameron Cochrane; and nieces, Lynne Beacham and Lisa Gardo.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Childs was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Childs.

A graveside service was held on Oct. 28 at the Griffin Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s honor may be made to Griffin Baptist Church – Tuesday Morning Men’s Ministry, 1629 Pumpkintown Highway, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Childs family.

JUDY CORNELIUS

LIBERTY — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Judy Cornelius, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

Judy Gossett Cornelius, 75, of Liberty, formerly of Central, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2024, in Easley at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Central, she was the widow of John Cornelius and a daughter of the late Furman Gossett Sr. and Marie Smith Gossett.

She was a longtime member of Ruhamah Baptist Church, where she joyfully led the music for several years. Previously, she was a member of Cannon Memorial Baptist Church in Central, where she served as church secretary.

Judy cherished her time with family above all else. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mikki Pirkle (Ken); her sister, Janet Washburn (Derek); loving grandchildren Darren Gillespie, Caleb Gillespie, Aaron Pirkle and Ashlie Jefferies (Ryan); a goddaughter, Brittany Wright Chapman; and five great-grandchildren, Yates, Alex, Carter Jack, Hailie and Haizel.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by four sisters, Brenda Tant, Doris King, Bobbie Collins and Marjorie Chastain; and a brother, Furman Gossett Jr.

In remembrance of her life, the family will host a memorial service at noon Nov. 2 at Ruhamah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-11:45 a.m. at the church.

Judy’s unwavering faith and dedication to her church will always be remembered. She was a shining light in the congregation, bringing joy and togetherness to all those around her. As friends and family gather to bid her farewell, they will remember her with love, gratitude and fond memories.

She may be gone, but her spirit and legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Judy Cornelius. You will be dearly missed.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Agape Hospice.

ANN MARIE WRIGHT

PICKENS — Mrs. Ann Marie Wright, 76, of Pickens, passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

Ann was born to Carl and Gloria Tipton on June 26, 1948, in Bangor, Maine.

Formerly of Sumter, she was an educator for many years, teaching chemistry and physics. Mrs. Wright enjoyed painting, wood burning and reading in her free time.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Don Wright; son, David Troy Wright (Ashley); grandchildren, Collier Montana Wright, Skylar Evelyn Wright, Sadine Brooks and Alexander Brooks; and a great-grandchild, Zion Tiang.

Palmetto Cremation Service is assisting the family.

MARTIN BRAY

SIX MILE — It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Martin Leamon Bray (53), who left us on Oct. 25, 2024, surrounded by his loving family in his final moments at home.

Since October 2018, Martin was a proud cancer warrior for the Cancer Treatment Center of America, who inspired many others in their battles despite his own relapse in late 2020. He remained hopeful in God’s grace for his family and for himself to the end.

Martin was a loving husband to his wife, Kelli Bray; a devoted father to his three sons, Tyler Jacob Bray, Dylan Joseph Bray and Caleb Martin Bray; and two stepchildren, Jerica Lynn Brack and Joseph Curtis Donaghy; as well as a proud Papa to three grandchildren, Parker Christopher Brack, Clarity Jane Hunt and Baker Owsley Brack.

An exemplary family man, he is also survived by his mother, Donna Hamilton-Drelick; stepfather, Larry Drelick; siblings, Jerry Bray anad Mary-Lou Widrick; and many more loving family members.

Memorial services will be held at New Beginnings Church in Six Mile at 1 p.m. Nov. 2, with a receiving of friends at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The City of Hope by visiting cityofhope.org. This was a cancer organization Martin was passionate about.

KATHY LEONA POWELL MASTERS

PICKENS — Kathy Leona Powell Masters, 66, wife of Randall David Masters for 48 years, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at her home.

Kathy was born on Sept. 7, 1958, to the late Tirel Lucious Powell and Myrtle Leona Powell.

Kathy was a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church and loved Christ, her family, and friends. She graduated from Pickens High School in 1976, and as an adult she attended Greenville Technical College, where she received a degree in business management. Kathy recently retired after five years at Keowee Key and 32 years at United Way of Anderson County and Pickens County. She loved to be crafty with her painting and hosted painting classes and crocheted many items for community donations. Kathy always wore a smile that lit up every room. She didn’t know how to wear a frown.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Jessica Case (Adam), of Somerset, Ky.; grandchildren, Daniel Case of Pickens and Jackson, Sawyer, Ben and Rachael Case of Somerset, Ky.; sisters, Brenda Hayes (Arthur) of Pickens and Janie Mitchell (Gary) of Las Vegas; a brother-in-law, Ray Masters of Pickens; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Lissa Masters of Pickens; nephews, Heath Hudson (Candace) of Liberty and Tyson Powell (Stephanie) of Pickens; nieces, Jade (Bo) Robertson of Pickens and BreAnna (Nathan) McJunkin of Easley; and her beloved cat, Scooter.

She was preceded in passing by her parents and brothers, James Powell and Sherren Powell.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in the sanctuary of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Receiving of family and friends will start at 3:30 p.m. prior to the memorial service in the sanctuary of the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be sent the ALS Foundation at donate.als.org or Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

The family will be at the home at 121 Edens Road in Pickens.

The family would like to thank Crescent Hospice of Greenville for all their care and the staff and Doctors at Prisma Health ALS Clinic in Greenville.

