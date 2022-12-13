A daughter’s love

Charles Hembree received this 1942 World War II Jeep GPW from his aunt, Katie Hembree McCall, in 2004. In 2020, he told his daughter, Charlynn Hembree Ezell, that he always wanted to drive it in a parade, so as a labor of love, she brought it home and she and her husband restored it. The vehicle’s first parade was the 2022 Six Mile Christmas parade. Charles Hembree was in Vietnam between 1966-67 in the 199th Infantry Brigade and the 87th Combat Engineers (Redcatchers). Pictured in top photo are Charles Hembree, his grandson, Jason Bearden, his daughter, Charlynn Hembree Ezell, and his son-in-law, Paul Ezell.