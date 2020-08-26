A new beginning

Pickens Co. students return to class for first time since March

COUNTY — Students across Pickens County returned to school on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to move all online in March.

Presented with the choice between having their students attend school in person and enrolling children in the Pickens County Virtual Academy, more than three-quarters of parents in the county elected for a full-fledged classroom return.

To help slow the spread of the virus, masks are required for students and staff members

