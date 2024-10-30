‘A true friend’

Tinsley remembered as friend, mentor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — A fixture in the automotive and banking fields in Pickens County died earlier this month.

Jack Dupree Tinsley died Oct. 20. He was 98.

A 1944 Easley High School graduate, Tinsley worked at Cassells 5 and Dime store and later worked as president of Tinsley Crane Chevrolet for 54 years.

Tinsley was married for 77 years to Carla Jean Crane Tinsley, who served as vice president and secretary of Tinsley Crane

