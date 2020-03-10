ACOG could provide some road funding

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The executive director of the Appalachian Council of Governments says his organization may be able to help address roads within Pickens County.

Steve Pelissier delivered ACOG’s annual report to Pickens County Council during council’s March 2 meeting.

The county has a number of options for raising funds to address county roads, which are currently on a 75-year paving cycle.

One of those options is implementing a penny sales tax in the county.

Many residents spoke out against the sales tax during the meeting.

“I picked up maybe a subtle sense tonight that roads are an issue in Pickens County,” Pelissier said. “Last year we were able to provide $4.5 million dollars in road improvement, primarily in

