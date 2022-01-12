Administrator provides clarity on county’s use of road funds
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — The difference between the county’s road maintenance fund and its road reserve fund is similar to the differences between a person’s checkbook and their savings account.
County administrator Ken Roper used that analogy during a discussion of those funds that took place during county council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
County council approved amending the county budget to create those two funds last year as a replacement for the
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login