Administrator provides clarity on county’s use of road funds

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The difference between the county’s road maintenance fund and its road reserve fund is similar to the differences between a person’s checkbook and their savings account.

County administrator Ken Roper used that analogy during a discussion of those funds that took place during county council’s Jan. 3 meeting.

County council approved amending the county budget to create those two funds last year as a replacement for the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login