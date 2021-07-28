Administrator says most COVID cases likely delta variant

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Like many others, Pickens County administrator Ken Roper said he has “COVID fatigue.”

“I’m tired of it,” Roper said in a Facebook Live update video posted Friday. “I know a lot of you are tired of it. I’m tired of the things that we have to do, the worries that we have to have.”

Roper wished to address questions he’s getting from residents — what is the delta variant, and when will it be in Pickens County?

“The news that I would give you is this — the delta variant is probably a lion’s share, the majority of the cases that we’re

