Administrator touts council’s achievements
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — At the last Pickens County Council meeting of the year, county administrator Ken Roper looked back on the accomplishments of council over the past four years.
With it being the last council meeting for Councilmen Wes Hendricks and Carl Hudson, Roper said he thought it was a good time to take stock.
“One of the first things that county council did on taking office in 2017
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login