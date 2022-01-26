Agencies warn against tax scams

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — With the Internal Revenue Service and the S.C. Department of Revenue now accepting tax returns, state agencies are warning residents to guard against tax-related identity theft.

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and the South Carolina Department of Revenue issued a release this week about identity theft.

The IRS began accepting returns on Monday, and the W-2 tax form deadline is Jan. 31.

“Scammers know that tax time is around the corner,” the release said. “Tax fraud was the number

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login