Airport expansion officially opens

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Officials cut the ribbon Friday morning on a long-awaited project at the Pickens County Airport — the expanded north ramp.

“In total, this was right at a $10 million project,” Pickens County Airport administrator Carlos Salinas told those on hand for Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “That included the runway resurface, a new taxiway and the apron that you see in front of you here.”

Salinas said the project included “seven different types of funds.”

“That’s federal, state and local,” he said. “That’s just to give you an indication of the kind of creativity that happened to make this thing come together.”

The project increases the Pickens County Airport’s ramp space by 60

