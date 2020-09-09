All Systems Go

No. 1 Tigers set to kick off season on Saturday

By Eric Sprott

Courtesy The Journal

esprott@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The Clemson football team has won the ACC championship each of the last five years, and with preseason first-team All-Americans Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne back to lead the way this season, the media that covers the conference sees little reason why the Tigers won’t make it six in a row.

The conference announced the results of its preseason media poll on Friday, and the top-ranked Tigers — who will kick off the season this Saturday — were predicted to finish first by 132 of the media panel’s 134 voters. The

