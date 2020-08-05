AnMed Health names new CEO

ANDERSON — The AnMed Health Board of Trustees announced Monday that William Kenley, FACHE, has been selected as the next chief executive officer of AnMed Health following a nationwide search.

“William Kenley is a proven leader whose values, leadership style and experience align well with AnMed Health’s culture and ideals,” AnMed Health board chairman Bill Kibler said. “As we continue to take on the challenges of a complex and evolving health care environment, I’m confident that he is the right person to lead our health care system into the future. I look forward to welcoming him and his family to the Anderson community.”

Kenley was most recently an executive vice president at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare based in Memphis, Tenn., where he has served in progressive leadership roles since 2004. He completed his master of public health administration at Duke University and received

You must be logged in to view this content.