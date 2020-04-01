AnMed workers exposed to virus

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

ANDERSON — “Several” AnMed Health employees have been exposed to COVID-19 and are awaiting test results while quarantining at home, a health official confirmed Monday.

AnMed public relations coordinator Lizz Walker declined to say how many employees had been exposed and where the incident happened, citing federal law restricting release of medical information. AnMed’s campuses include AnMed Health Cannon hospital in Pickens. Walker said the health care provider was following the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidance on the matter.

“We take the safety of our patients and staff seriously,” she said in an email. “The employees are tested and quarantined at home for 14 days and required to meet certain requirements before returning to work. Per HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) requirements, providers are prohibited from sharing patient health information. We will continue to meet DHEC requirements specific to testing and reporting.”

On March 15, AnMed announced two patients returned presumptive positive tests for the virus and restricted patient visitation. Five days later, the health system postponed elective surgeries.