Applications now being taken for 2020 Harden Scholarship

PICKENS — Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now accepting applications for the John Harden Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship, established in memory of Dr. John M. Harden, is awarded annually to a person continuing their education to work in a healthcare field.

Eligible candidates are students from Pickens High School, Liberty High School and Lakeview Christian School. Also eligible are employees and volunteers of AnMed Health Cannon

