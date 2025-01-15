Area legislators discuss priorities

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Members of the Pickens County Legislative Delegation recently shared with constituents some of their priorities ahead of the first 2025 legislative session.

Delegation members discussed the upcoming session at the Dec. 30 meeting of Pickens United.

Both the South Carolina House and South Carolina Senate were slated to begin their session at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14.

“Watch your wallets from that point on, at least for the next five months,” Sen. Rex Rice said,

