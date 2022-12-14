Arrest made after man found shot on roadside

EASLEY — A Greenville woman is charged with attempted murder after a man was found lying along the side of U.S. Highway 123 with a gunshot wound.

Renee Lavonne Simon, 55, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James.

James said the sheriff’s office received a call at 8:51 p.m. Friday about a suspicious person lying near the edge of the

