Arrest made in Easley killing
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A man has been charged after a fatal shooting in Easley last week.
Cordarrell Tashawn Gray, 31, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release issued Friday by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 4:48 p.m. July 2 about a shooting that left a man injured, Chief Deputy
