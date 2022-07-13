Arrest made in Easley killing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A man has been charged after a fatal shooting in Easley last week.

Cordarrell Tashawn Gray, 31, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release issued Friday by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 4:48 p.m. July 2 about a shooting that left a man injured, Chief Deputy

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login