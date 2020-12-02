Assisted living home asks for aid in COVID battle

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Jimmy Masters has operated MasterCare Assisted Living in Liberty for 36 years.

“This year has been the hardest we’ve been hit, with keeping everything going,” he said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has placed financial burdens on the home, and Masters is asking the public to donate items to help keep his residents and employees safe.

Throughout the pandemic, MasterCare has been lucky — until recently.

“Until Friday of last week, I’ve had no cases here since it started,” Masters said last week. “Since Friday of last

