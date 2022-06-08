Behavioral Health helps clients find ‘a fresh start’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — It may be hard to believe that an agency that’s nearly 50 years old and is housed in three different buildings on Main Street in Pickens is unknown to people in the area.

But many people in Pickens County don’t know where Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is or what it does for its clients and the community.

BHSPC’s staff and their work were celebrated at a Community Connections for Recovery benefit

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login