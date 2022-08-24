Behavioral Health Services planning move to Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The executive director of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is excited about the opportunity to have all the agency’s departments — and all her staff — under one roof.

A downtown Pickens mainstay for more than three decades, the agency has plans to move after purchasing the former Alice Manufacturing office at 208 E. First St. in Easley.

Having the agency housed in one building has been a longtime goal of Angela

