Being happy never grows old

I remember as a kid how the days seemed so long.

I recall in the summertime after breakfast, I would shoot basketball until the sun became too hot, and then I would ride my bike to cool off.

Our neighbors had five children, and we would play kickball until it was too dark to see.

Life was fun, and I was always excited to do it all over again the next day.

I can still recall the simple joys of running through clover as fast as I could for no reason except to feel the wind on my face. I made sure to wear shoes, because being stung by a honeybee was

