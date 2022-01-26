Beware, they’re out to get us

Sometimes an email appears in your inbox from someone you do not know.

I’d advise not opening it. It may appear to be a legitimate message, but looks can be deceiving. It could very well be a hacker who does not wish you well.

This is why in recent months I’ve been contacted by my financial institution to verify an unusual request for fund withdrawal, by an alleged government agency advising that I’m now on a government watch list and by various friends letting me know they have been contacted with requests for money as I’m stranded in a foreign country and have lost my passport.

There’s also been another problem with email legitimately sent by me that mysteriously displays a false return

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login