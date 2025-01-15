Blankenship talks about goals as sheriff

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — At the Dec. 30 meeting of Pickens United, Tommy Blankenship was still sheriff-elect.

He has now begun his term as sheriff.

Beginning his portion of the meeting, Blankenship thanked outgoing Sheriff Rick Clark “first and foremost for his service to the citizens of Pickens County, to his leadership we’ve had at the agency.”

“But most of all, after attending sheriff’s school in Columbia the week before Thanksgiving, I got a little insight to what it’s like to come into a hostile environment,” he said. “There are other new sheriffs that are nowhere near as welcomed at their agency as I am, nor have they been afforded the things that Sheriff Clark has given me, with the latitude to start taking over, to start working on the budget requests, the capitol

