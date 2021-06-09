Blondeau gets top Clemson job

By Greg Oliver

CLEMSON — After spending the past 17 months as acting city administrator, Andy Blondeau will now be able to remove the “acting” portion of his title.

Following executive session Monday night, city council unanimously voted to select Blondeau for the permanent position. Council also authorized Mayor Robert Halfacre and city attorney Mary McCormac to enter into contract negotiations with Blondeau.

Council gave a round of applause to Blondeau, who emerged as the top choice over Greer chief financial officer David Seifert and Jonathan N. Rorie, city manager for Peachtree City, Ga.

“Congratulations — well deserved,” Halfacre told Blondeau.

“Thank you for the honor,” Blondeau told council after its decision.

After serving as assistant city administrator for more than a decade, Blondeau was thrust into the role of acting administrator after Rick Cotton

