Blood Connection encourages blood donations in honor of Veterans Day

COUNTY — This Veterans Day, The Blood Connection will salute our nation’s heroes by inviting the community to contribute to making a donation to The Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF).

Between Nov. 9 and 11, The Blood Connection is donating $10 to the SFWWF for every blood donor who gives at 13 different donation centers across the Carolinas and Georgia. The BCA

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login