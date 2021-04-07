Blood donor turnout hits historic low

Blood Connection extends hours in response to need

EASLEY — The Blood Connection, the community blood center, is seeing historically low blood donor turnout and has extended its center hours in response to the urgent need.

According to the latest TBC data, local hospitals have consumed twice as much blood as the community has donated. If the trend continues, it could cause a blood rationing event or blood shortage for hospitals in the community. Donation centers are now open earlier and later to accommodate more blood donors.

Unexpected traumas are “exacerbating the issue,” according to Allie Van Dyke, partnerships and media coordinator for the Blood Connection.

“The Blood Connection was recently alerted by one of its hospital partners that one patient

