Blue Flame football legend remembered for life on, off field

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens High School legend who helped lead the Blue Flame football team to its only state championship in his first full season playing the sport will be remembered for his accomplishments both on the football field and in the community.

Rudy Hayes died Saturday at his home. He was 85.

Hayes was a running back for the Blue Flame in the early 1950s, earning all-state honors three times and graduating with more than 50 school records on the gridiron before taking his talents across the county to play for the Clemson Tigers and eventually enjoying an NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hayes finished his Pickens

