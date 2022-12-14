Blue Flame girls blast West-Oak

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Hoping to build on their best start in a decade, the Pickens Blue Flame girls’ basketball team hosted West-Oak last Thursday.

Behind a balanced effort and a big day on the boards, the Flame kept their momentum going in a 59-41 win over the Warriors.

“We wanted them to go all gas, and the girls stepped it up,” Pickens head coach Rikki Owens said. “The effort was there down the bench and on the court.”

That effort was apparent to Owens from the start, as the Blue Flame outscored West-Oak 16-6 in the opening quarter behind eight points from Sadie McKinney.

McKinney didn’t stop there, either, as the sophomore forward had a career night, putting up 21 points and

