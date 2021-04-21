Blue Flame softball sweeps Liberty

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens Blue Flame softball team opened last week with consecutive matchups against county foe Liberty, and despite a couple really close contest, the Blue Flame ended up taking both matchups.

The Blue Flame hopped out to a great start in their first game against the Red Devils last Tuesday night, as Amber Clark hit a leadoff home run.

The Blue Flame held the lead into the bottom of the second, when Liberty’s Madison Reece managed to even things up as she scored on a passed ball.

An RBI single by Ali Cannon in third gave the lead back to Pickens before

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login