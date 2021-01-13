Body found in car in Hartwell

CLEMSON — Authorities were investigating after a body was found in a car in Lake Hartwell on Tuesday.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Tuesday afternoon that one body had been found in the car near the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.

The body was discovered after a person at the park saw the vehicle in the water.

Kelley said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigators were also at the scene.

