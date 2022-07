By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The search for a missing 80-year-old Pickens man came to a tragic end when his body was found Thursday evening, more than a week after he was last seen.

Francis Alward was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Alward, who suffered from dementia, was the subject of multiple searches in the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login