Broadband work set to start soon in Cateechee

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative is about to begin working to improve internet service in the Cateechee area.

In March, Pickens County Council passed an ordinance that would create a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Pickens County and the cooperative in order to bring better broadband access to the county by incentivizing Blue Ridge to invest in broadband.

The cooperative’s plan is to start in the Central-Norris-Cateechee area, vice president of

