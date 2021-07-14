Candidate filing starts Monday for November

COUNTY — Those wishing to run for municipal office in the November election can file their candidacies beginning at noon next Monday, July 19.

Filing will close at noon on Monday, Aug. 2, according to the Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Pickens County.

The cities of Easley, Liberty and Pickens and the towns of Central, Norris and Six Mile will hold elections for municipal office this year.

Registered voters who have lived in and been a resident of the municipality and/or ward for at least 30 days prior to the Nov. 2 elections can file.

Candidates will file with the city clerk at the city/town halls of their respective municipalities during normal Monday through Friday business hours. At that time, candidates must submit a statement of candidacy form and pay the filing fee. Candidate forms can be found at scvotes.gov.

Central will elect a mayor and three seats on Central Town Council this year. Filing fees are $75 to run for mayor and $50 to run for town council.

In Easley, three seats on city council — Wards 2, 4 and 6 — are up for election, as well as a seat on the Easley Combined Utilities Commission. The filing fee for all four of the offices is $360.

Liberty voters will elect a mayor and three city council members — Ward 1, Ward 2 and the at-large seat. The filing fee is $50 for mayoral candidates and $25 for city council candidates.

Norris will elect two town council members. The filing fee is $10.

Pickens will elect three city council members. The filing fee is $50.

Six Mile will elect two town council members. The filing fee is $15.

Candidates are also required to file an electronic statement of economic interest form and campaign disclosure form with the S.C. State Ethics Commission at ethics.sc.gov.

For more information on candidacy, call the elections office at (864) 898-5948 or email vote.pickens@elections.sc.gov.