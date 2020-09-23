Candidate town hall planned this week

CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will be sponsoring a candidate town hall at 5 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 24.

The candidates for Clemson mayor, South Carolina State House District 3 and Clemson City Council will speak to the public and answer a few questions about their campaigns. The League of Women Voters will also be present to help register voters and

You must be logged in to view this content.