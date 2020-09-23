Candidate town hall planned this week
CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will be sponsoring a candidate town hall at 5 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 24.
The candidates for Clemson mayor, South Carolina State House District 3 and Clemson City Council will speak to the public and answer a few questions about their campaigns. The League of Women Voters will also be present to help register voters and
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login