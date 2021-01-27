Canned food drive champs

Every year during basketball season, the Pickens Recreation Department sponsors a canned food drive to benefit Gleaning House Ministries. As an added incentive, the Pickens Recreation Department awards a pizza/ice cream party to the team that collects the most cans. This year’s winning team was a 6-and-under coed team coached by Eddie Wade and Kevin Loudermilk. Pictured, from left, are Ryker Wade, Ann Alyse Taylor, Lexi Richey, Cayden Freeman, Logan Holcombe, Layken Clardy, Cooper Loudermilk and Rylan Hinderer.