Car wrecks kill two Friday

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Two people died in separate car accidents near Easley on Friday.

An Easley man died Friday afternoon after a motorcycle was hit by a car.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as Jonathan Paul Gilmer, 47, of Dacusville Highway.

The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Hester Store Road, five miles north of Easley, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.

The collision occurred as Gilmer was operating a 2001 Honda motorcycle and traveling west on

