Car wrecks kill two Friday
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Two people died in separate car accidents near Easley on Friday.
An Easley man died Friday afternoon after a motorcycle was hit by a car.
Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as Jonathan Paul Gilmer, 47, of Dacusville Highway.
The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Hester Store Road, five miles north of Easley, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.
The collision occurred as Gilmer was operating a 2001 Honda motorcycle and traveling west on
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login