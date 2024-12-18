Cassell awarded Order of the Palmetto

EASLEY — On Thursday, Dec. 12, a huge crowd gathered at the “Feed a Hungry Child Pickens County” facility to show the man that helped start the program, how much he is appreciated by so many around the state.

State House Representative Davey Hiott and State Senator Rex Rice were on hand to present the organization’s founder, Milledge Cassell with The Order of Palmetto, the State of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

“I just can’t express how I feel right now. Sometimes you just can’t express yourself to where people feel the way you feel. That’s where I am right now, Cassell said after being surprised with the honor.

“We started out feeding 20 kids in one school, 15 years ago,” Cassell said. “Now we’re feeding over 700 kids, hungry kids in

