Celebrate America!

County July 4 events planned

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

COUNTY — Pickens County is celebrating Independence Day with a number of events this week and Monday.

Central/Clemson

Although it ran for more than a quarter of a century before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the annual Clemsonfest is not returning this year, as officials announced earlier this year that the event was “officially done.”After years at the Y Beach in Clemson each July 3, the event had moved to the Spittoono site on Eighteen Mile Road in Central, a move that officials said caused Clemsonfest to “lose its luster.”

However, the Central Farmers Market will celebrate Independence Day from 9 a.m.-noon on July 12 at the train caboose on Main Street in Central. The event will feature free face painting and balloon animals, a kids bike parade, live music, a hot dog eating contest and more.

Easley

The city of Easley is throwing a three-day July 4 festival featuring live music Saturday through Monday at Old Market Square.

Ultimate Air Dog shows will take place each day of the festival, at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday.

A kids’ zone will also be set up at the festival.

The Flashbacks will kick off the live music at noon on Saturday, followed by Easley Community Band at 1:30 p.m. Eaglewing will perform at 3:30 p.m. and will be followed by Easton Gowan at 5:30 p.m. Carolina Highway Band is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. and will be followed by Adjacent Hays Band at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the concerts will get started with Blake Weinbach at 1:30 p.m., followed by Split Shot at 3:30 p.m. and Dixie Grey Band at 5:30 p.m. Carter Lybrand will take the stage at 7 p.m.m and Ashland Craft will close out the night at 9 p.m.

On Monday, Mark Webb Jr. will take the stage at noon, followed by Randomonium at 1:30 p.m. and Commodore Fox at 3 p.m. Kaitlyn Baker is scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m., followed by Joe Lasher at 5:45 p.m. and headliner Edwin McCain at 7:30 p.m.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks show the night of July 4.

The city of Easley has a new Easley Events app that can be downloaded on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Liberty

The “Love My Liberty” July 4 celebration will be held at the Liberty Recreation Stadium on S.C. Highway 93.

The event will feature the annual Emma KAPP bike parade, with kids’ bikes decorated in a patriotic theme, live music from Away Team, kids’ activities and fireworks.

A variety of foods will be available for purchase, as well as snow cones, cotton candy and other treats — fundraisers for the Liberty Recreation Department and the Liberty High School Band Booster Club.

The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Pickens

The city of Pickens, the Market at the Mill and the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce are partnering for an Independence Day event.

“A Pickens 4th of July Celebration” will be held from 6-10 p.m. Monday at the Market at the Mill.

The event will feature live music, food and drink vendors, rides for kids and bounce houses for kids.

Fireworks will begin at Bruce Field at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Pumpkintown

The Pumpkintown Fire Department and Pumpkintown Mountain Opera and Market will also be holding a July 4 celebration.

The Pumpkintown Fire Department will be raising money for the fireman’s club and serving hamburgers, hot dogs, local fresh corn and cold drinks.

Food will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, and the fireworks will start after dark.