Celebrating a century of Aunt Eileen

Yesterday, Dec. 7, 2021 — a date which will live not in infamy, but in love in my heart — my dear, sweet Aunt Eileen, who was like a second mother to me and my brother when we were babies, hit the century mark.

Happy 100th birthday, Aunt Eileen!

Her birthday is easy to remember because she was born exactly 20 years before the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the date President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would live in infamy.

Yet it is she who always remembers my birthday and sends me a card.

I got lazy and quit sending out Christmas cards a few years ago, and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login