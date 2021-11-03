Central, Liberty elect new mayors

COUNTY — Election Day has come and gone in Pickens County, with many of the county’s municipalities seeing a combination of new and familiar faces.

In perhaps the biggest upset of the day, Central Mayor Mac Martin was denied a fifth term in Tuesday’s vote, with newcomer Andrew Beckner pulling in 142 votes to Martin’s 127. Rosa Grayden came in third in the race with 82 votes.

Meanwhile, Central Town Council also saw the closest race of the night, as incumbents Ken Dill (197 votes) and

