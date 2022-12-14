Central narrowly OKs controversial noise ordinance

CENTRAL — As it did on first reading, Central Town Council narrowly approved in a 4-3 vote the final reading of a controversial building operations ordinance that allows construction sounds around town seven days a week.

Councilwoman Paige Bowers and Councilmen L.C. Hayes, Joe Moss and Ken Dill voted in favor of the second of three proposed options, while Mayor Andrew Beckner, Councilwoman Lynne O’Dell Chapman and Councilman Harry Holladay voted in

opposition. The new ordinance will go into effect immediately. The ordinance allows construction sounds to happen from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.

