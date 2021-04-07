Central officials considering cluster zoning to save town’s greenspace

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — The town of Central has heard no news regarding plans to build 100 homes on 48 acres on Lawton Road, and town administrator Phillip Mishoe said he thinks he knows why.

“My thinking is that the developer wants to see how the cluster zones are going to play out, and he may be looking at the cluster zones because it saves a lot of greenspace — untouched greenspace — and that may be a better option than the standard R-12,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login