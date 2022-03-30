Central officials eye options for Head Town residents

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Addressing pleas by residents of a predominantly African American neighborhood fearing displacement as the property they live on is up for sale, Central Mayor Andrew Beckner and town council say they plan to do everything they can to help.

Beckner said he hasn’t received a formal proposal from Wayne Head, owner of the property known as “Head Town,” but is concerned.

“(Displacement) is the No. 1 thing I want to avoid,” Beckner said. “It gives me a pit in my stomach to think it would happen,

