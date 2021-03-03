Central officials looking into changing zoning requirements

By Greg Oliver

CENTRAL — In the wake of concerns shared about the annexation of 48 acres on Lawton Road proposed for a 100-home subdivision, Central officials are looking into zoning changes that would allow for more open space in town.

“Zoning districts that have been developed in some of our neighboring towns require smaller lots when the property is developed,” Mayor Mac Martin said. “So to require a smaller lot leaves open space that can be used for recreation, park, walking, preserving trees and wildlife.”

While the mayor said “box” zoning has served the town well over the years, the new type of development taking place largely required by building codes may be more suited to a new zoning district.

“This type of district would require a smaller lot and leave

