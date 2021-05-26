Ceremony to honor county’s first Vietnam War casualty

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A special ceremony will be held the morning of Memorial Day in honor of Charles Johnson Jr., Pickens County’s first Vietnam War casualty.

During the ceremony, the roads surrounded the Charles Johnson Jr. Memorial Park in Pickens will be dedicated to Johnson.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the park, located at the corner of West Lee and South Catherine

