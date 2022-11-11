Chad Smith stepping down as Pickens High Head Football Coach

PICKENS –On Thursday, November 10, Chad Smith, Pickens High head football coach and athletic director, announced his decision to step down from his position as head football coach. He plans to remain as athletic director.

“Pickens High School would like to thank Coach Smith for his leadership over the football program for the past six years. Coach Smith put in a lot of time and effort over

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login